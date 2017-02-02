Women in Technology to Host Monthly WIT.Connect Around Artificial Intelligence 16 Feb in McLean VA

By

Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization dedicated to advancing women in technology -- from the classroom to the boardroom, today announced details around its WIT.Connect for the month of February, entitled “Artificial Intelligence – Its Applications and Impact.”

AI has long fascinated us as a society, becoming central to the plots of numerous thriller movies and novels. Now AI is no longer just fiction; it is a reality, and its applications are broad reaching. AI-based technology is already allowing us to make invaluable advancements in medicine, cybersecurity, transportation, finance, and education. The potential benefits are so great, they are driving billions of dollars of investment.

Join February’s WIT.Connect to discover:

Where AI is now and what’s around the corner

How AI is changing lives

What’s real and what’s hype

When: Thursday, February 16, 2017, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., EST

Where: 7950 Jones Branch Drive, McLean VA, 22102

Registration: To register for the event, please visit http://bit.ly/2kepl8R

Speakers:

Nicole Bradley , Senior Core Watson Platform, IBM – Leveraging IBM Watson to Enhance the Business

, General Manager, Local Motors, Inc. – Autonomous Vehicles: How Artificial Intelligence Impacts the Future of Smart Mobility Chuck Howell , Chief Engineer, Intelligence Portfolio & Integration, Mitre – AI and Cybersecurity: Recent Trends and the Need for a Confidence Case

, Chief Engineer, Intelligence Portfolio & Integration, Mitre – AI and Cybersecurity: Recent Trends and the Need for a Confidence Case Lauren Toth, PhD., INCOSE ASEP Systems Engineer, Northrop Grumman – Advances in Health and Life Sciences through Machine Learning and AI

