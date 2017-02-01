QuintessenceLabs: Advanced quantum cybersecurity products with high-speed true random numbers, encryption key management, and one time pad encryption.

QuintessenceLabs delivers a trusted security foundation protecting sensitive data on your premises, in the cloud or in uncontrolled environments.

Founded in 2006, QuintessenceLabs addresses the most difficult security challenges facing companies, helping implement robust security strategies to protect data today and in the future. QuintessenceLabs products include: - an enterprise scale true random number generator delivering full entropy random at 1 Gbit / sec - a vendor neutral, centralized key and policy manager with fine grained policy management and logging and true random keys - one-time pad protection for recording and storage devices in uncontrolled environments

For more information, visit www.quintessencelabs.com

