A Fierce Domain: Conflict in Cyberspace, 1986 to 2012 by Jason Healey is a well researched, well history of how humanity is using the Internet to seek to impose their will on others. It contains the lessons learned in previous episodes of our history.

This book is a first of its kind. It provides a comprehensive history of cyber conflict in a way that generates lessons learned from every major engagement. It identifies key issues for policy makers, and spells out clearly the difference between common myths and reality.

There is a great conflict underway right now. We want to be on the winning side. That will only be possible if our populace and policy makers are well educated on what we are up against. That is possible now, thanks to Healey.

For more see: A Fierce Domain: Conflict in Cyberspace, 1986 to 2012

If you are a policy-maker over a large organization or responsible for crafting law/regulations you need this book to help shape your actions. If you are a citizen you need this book to help shape your agenda for action and what policies you will support. And if you are home user or business user you can use this book to help strengthen your defenses.

