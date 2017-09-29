A Fierce Domain: Conflict in Cyberspace, 1986 to 2012 by Jason Healey is a well researched, well history of how humanity is using the Internet to seek to impose their will on others. It contains the lessons learned in previous episodes of our history.
This book is a first of its kind. It provides a comprehensive history of cyber conflict in a way that generates lessons learned from every major engagement. It identifies key issues for policy makers, and spells out clearly the difference between common myths and reality.
There is a great conflict underway right now. We want to be on the winning side. That will only be possible if our populace and policy makers are well educated on what we are up against. That is possible now, thanks to Healey.
For more see: A Fierce Domain: Conflict in Cyberspace, 1986 to 2012
If you are a policy-maker over a large organization or responsible for crafting law/regulations you need this book to help shape your actions. If you are a citizen you need this book to help shape your agenda for action and what policies you will support. And if you are home user or business user you can use this book to help strengthen your defenses.
Bob Gourley
Latest posts by Bob Gourley (see all)
- A Fierce Domain: Conflict in Cyberspace - September 29, 2017
- Raise Your Cyber Defenses By Attending The O’Reilly Security Conference NY Oct 29-30 2017 - September 25, 2017
- Cyber at the Crossroads: A one day symposium on the critical cyber events of 1997 and 1998 that shaped our response to cyber war - September 22, 2017
Leave a Reply