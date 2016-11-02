CTOvision Named To BizTech’s List Of Top 30 Must-Read Blogs For the Small to Mid-sized Business

November 2, 2016 By

300x300-smb-badgeWe are pleased to report that CTOvision has been named to BizTech's list of the top 30 "Must-Read" blogs for small to mid-sized businesses, ranking as number 2 of 30. The small to mid-sized market includes all firms under 2000 people in size, which is 90% of the businesses in the U.S. We believe in the small to mid-sized business (SMB) and know the leadership team of firms in this criticaly important segment are frequently not able to spend as much time and energy on topics of data analytics, data protection and risk reduction and plan on continuing to write context that can help these leaders optimize their IT and security spend. This award will motivate us to keep producing.

From the announcement:

"Small business is big business in the United States. According to the Small Business Administration, the 28 million small businesses in this country account for 54 percent of all U.S. sales. Those businesses need and use technology just as much as larger enterprises.

Small to medium-sized businesses are embracing the cloud, are going mobile and face mounting cybersecurity concerns, especially from ransomware attacks. Amid all of this, SMB owners and IT leaders are busy running their businesses, and don’t often have time to stay on top of the key technologies and IT trends affecting the SMB market.

That’s where BizTech is coming to the rescue. We’ve assembled this list of the 30 Must-Read SMB IT blogs to provide a cross-section of the most influential thought leaders in SMB technology. These are the blogs that can help SMBs stay on top of the key tech trends affecting the market now and in the years ahead."

Regarding CTOvision, BizTech went on to write that:

The blog gives chief technology officers, CIOs, CISOs and data scientists meaningful context and advice on topics as diverse as cloud migration, how to guard against distributed denial of service attacks, trends in Big Data and analytics, and how to respond to data breaches.

Thank you BizTech, we appreciate that endorsement. Our parent firm Cognitio serves the small to mid-sized market with data analytics, cybersecurity and risk reduction offerings aimed at optimizing both security and IT spend while improving IT functionality. Contact us for more information.

Read more at: biztechmagazine.com

Connect Here

Bob Gourley

Partner at Cognitio Corp
Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com andThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley
Connect Here

Latest posts by Bob Gourley (see all)

Filed Under: Big Data, CTO, Cyber Security, News Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com and ThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley

Leave a Reply