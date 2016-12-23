CTOvision named to FedTech’s list of 50 Must-Read Federal IT Blogs

By

We were honored again to be named to FedTech's list of 50 must-read federal IT Blogs.

From FedTech's intro to the list:

It was a whirlwind year in the world of federal IT, with the White House, Office of Management and Budget, and many agencies focused on cybersecurity, IT modernization, data center closures and optimization, and cloud adoption. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep track of technology developments, directives from agency heads and regulatory changes — and how agencies are responding to them. FedTech is coming to the rescue. As we have for several years now (in 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012), we have compiled a must-read blog list for those in federal IT. The list is balanced pretty evenly between blogs we have recommended in the past and new entrants. This year, there is a particular focus on blogs produced by think tanks and research organizations, which will be valuable in providing outside perspectives on the technology and cybersecurity policies the incoming Trump administration will pursue.

We appreciate being on FedTech's list and our intent is to continue to dive into the issues enterprise techies need to track, especially those issues around: Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

