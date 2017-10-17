WTF?: What’s the Future and Why It’s Up to Us

October 17, 2017

Tim O'Reilly's latest book is out! Everything he writes is worth reading. He has always brought insights into technology, business and society, and this time he is no different. WTF?: What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us is a fantastic guide and overview of the tech and business megatrends sweeping over society.

Topics covered include artificial intelligence, cloud computing, on-demand services, the Internet-of-Things, autonomous vehicles and so many other related technology enabled constructs. He also makes clear arguments that income inequality, declining upward mobility and job loss due to technology are all topics that society must now address.

This book gets our strongest possible endorsement for anyone who wants to play a role in shaping the future of our tech enabled world (and that should be all of us). For more and to order see: WTF?: What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us

Bob Gourley

Partner at Cognitio Corp
Bob Gourley is a Co-founder and Partner at Cognitio and the publisher of CTOvision.com andThreatBrief.com. Bob's background is as an all source intelligence analyst and an enterprise CTO. Find him on Twitter at @BobGourley
