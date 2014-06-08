Research Library

Featured

Analytics (27)

  1. Examining New Mission-Enabling Design Patterns Made Possible By The Cloudera-Intel Partnership (8246)
  2. Reference Poster: Do You Know Big Data? (6941)
  3. Automating Removal Of Advanced Threats (3840)
  4. Detect and Analyze Changes Through Space and Time with Recorded Future (3664)

Artificial Intelligence (1)

  1. Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy: Preparing for the future of Artificial Intelligence (16)

Big Data (24)

  1. Examining New Mission-Enabling Design Patterns Made Possible By The Cloudera-Intel Partnership (8246)
  2. Reference Poster: Do You Know Big Data? (6941)
  3. What You Need To Know About Hadoop (3655)
  4. Big Data Blueprints (3607)

Cloud Computing (36)

  1. Detect and Analyze Changes Through Space and Time with Recorded Future (3664)
  2. Integrating Web Intelligence Into Cyber Security Operations (2713)
  3. CAMBRIC: The Seven Megatrends Creating The Future Of Information Technology (908)
  4. DDOS Trends Report 2016 (510)

Cyber Security (60)

  1. Examining New Mission-Enabling Design Patterns Made Possible By The Cloudera-Intel Partnership (8246)
  2. Automating Removal Of Advanced Threats (3840)
  3. Integrating Web Intelligence Into Cyber Security Operations (2713)
  4. CAMBRIC: The Seven Megatrends Creating The Future Of Information Technology (908)

Government (39)

  1. Federal Strategies for the Startup CEO (3542)
  2. Evaluating Big Data Analytical Tools For Government Use (3483)
  3. CAMBRIC: The Seven Megatrends Creating The Future Of Information Technology (908)
  4. SAS and Apache Hadoop for Government (415)

Intelligence (9)

  1. Detect and Analyze Changes Through Space and Time with Recorded Future (3664)
  2. Model-Enabled Analysis: Factors for Evaluation (3257)
  3. Integrating Web Intelligence Into Cyber Security Operations (2713)
  4. RiskIQ: Tools to Improve Cyber- Situational Understanding in DoD (380)

Mobile (3)

  1. CAMBRIC: The Seven Megatrends Creating The Future Of Information Technology (908)
  2. Enabling Trusted Mobile Computing by Integrity Verification and Compliance Assurance (66)
  3. The State of BYOD (53)

Robotics (1)

  1. Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy: Preparing for the future of Artificial Intelligence (16)

Strategy (13)

  1. Reference Poster: Do You Know Big Data? (6941)
  2. Big Data Blueprints (3607)
  3. Federal Strategies for the Startup CEO (3542)
  4. Cyber Response Solutions: A taxonomy of response, recovery, restoration and remediation tools (597)

 