Vidder: Securing business critical apps, transparently

The biggest challenge corporations have today is stopping the cyberattack in cost-effective ways. Vidder has created a single service that mitigates broad ranges of attacks in very smart, well designed ways.

For context see the short introduction at this video:

Vidder is changing how modern day enterprises approach security in an increasingly untrusted IT landscape. PrecisionAccess™ enables secure, trusted access to critical business applications in today’s perimeterless enterprise. With PrecisionAccess, enterprises can continue to evolve their business ecosystem through major IT trends like cloud migration and outsourcing, with assurance that their most valuable applications are safe.

PrecisionAccess is the first commercial solution based on Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP), a breakthrough enterprise security framework that is now a new category in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Virtualization, 2015.

Vidder's CTO and founder, Junaid Islam, and former CIA’s CTO and Cognitio Partner, Bob Flores, are co-chairs of the Software-Defined Perimeter Research Group within Cloud Security Alliance. Vidder has joined forces with Coca Cola, Verizon Communications Inc., Mazda Motor Corp. and other members of the non-profit Cloud Security Alliance to develop specifications for SDP, as mentioned in a Wall Street Journal article.

For more see: Vidder.com

