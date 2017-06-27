CTOvision Assessment On The Megatrend of the Internet of Things

There are seven key megatrends driving the future of enterprise IT. You can remember them all with the mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.
In this post we dive deeper into the Internet of Things.
Today's Internet connects people, governments, academia and business. The already emerging Internet of Things goes far beyond that. Largely enabled by embedded computing devices and ubiquitous communications, the Internet of Things reaches to vehicles, homes, towns and cities, commerce, manufacturing and every aspect of industry.
A snapshot of the trend right now indicates:
- Largely enabled by embedded computing devices and ubiquitous communications
- Use cases are expected to include enhancements to education, training, safety, security, healthcare, transportation and optimized manufacturing.
- Connected to the Cloud Computing megatrend since many IoT capabilities are controlled from cloud capabilities.
- Connected to Artificial Intelligence megatrend since increasingly IoT devices are having smarts put right in their devices.
- Connected to Big Data megatrend since IoT devices are generating incredible amounts of data.
- Huge driver of CyberSecurity research.
Open questions decision-makers should track include:
- Do you believe this will be any more secure than our current systems?
- How can we optimize distributed processors when they are idle?
- What transmission protocols will rule?
- What will normal be? What is role of behavioral analytics?
Books we appreciated for insights into the megatrend of the Internet of Things include:
- The Fourth Transformation: How Augmented Reality & Artificial Intelligence Will Change Everything
- The Inevitable: Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future
- The Industries of the Future
- The Seventh Sense: Power, Fortune, and Survival in the Age of Networks
- Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World
- The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies
- Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future
