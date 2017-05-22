Latest CTOvision Assessments on Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things and Cybersecurity

By

One of the enjoyable things about estimating the future is there is always a new consideration. It is a dynamic task that is never done. This is especially true in analyzing the future of enterprise technology, where things are always moving fast. We try to find balance in tracking the future of technology by focusing on the metatrends, those very powerful forces that sweep over us all (whether we want them to or not). Megatrends change, but not as fast as the rapidly changing offerings of the tech ecosystem. This allows us to make predictions with a bit more certainty than trying to predict which product or solution or company will dominate. This approach enables a degree of certainty supportive of most strategic planning efforts, even if it does not provide precision around timing or exact manifestation of solutions.

The megatrends we track can be remembered with the mnemonic acronym CAMBRIC, which stands for Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Mobility, Big Data, Robotics, Internet of Things, CyberSecurity.

